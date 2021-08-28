Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, chaired by MP Jual Oram visited Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) in Hyderabad on Friday. The committee visited to study the 'Modernization of Defence Public Sector Undertaking'.

On arrival, the committee was received by Chief Managing Director of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit.

Also Read | Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to Reopen From September 1 with COVID-19 Protocols in Place.

The committee was apprised about the current product range, manufacturing facilities and modernization initiatives being undertaken by BDL, informed an official release by Bharat Dynamics Limited.

During the briefing, the committee was informed that BDL is working on futuristic technologies like Artificial intelligence, industry 4.0, robotics etc to manufacture and supply advanced weapons for the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11S To Be Launched in India Next Month.

The committee was also apprised about the contribution BDL is making to accomplish the 'Atma Nirbhar' mission of the Government and the indigenization efforts being made by BDL for the products currently being manufactured under collaboration with foreign countries.

Later, the committee visited the in-house research and development and manufacturing facilities of Akash and Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Divisions.

After the factory visit, MP and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, Jual Oram appreciated the work being done by BDL.

CMD Siddharth Mishra (Retd) stated that BDL is committed to working towards the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the Defence sector by modernizing its facilities and training its manpower.

Further, the company is also encouraging start-ups and MSMEs to work in this direction. BDL is also entering into an agreement with several foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers to transfer the technology into India, which would contribute to the 'Make in India' programme of the Government.

To rapidly absorb, sustain and develop the emerging technologies, the company has strengthened its in-house research and development by recruiting engineers from premier institutions in the country and train them on a regular basis. BDL has also increased its investment in research and development facilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)