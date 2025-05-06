New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Multiple Parliamentary Standing Committees, namely on Housing and Urban Affairs; Consumer Affairs, food and Public Distribution; and women empowerment held sessions separately on Tuesday to discuss various schemes, policies and a future roadmap for the year 2025.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Empowerment of Women met today in the Extension of Parliament House Annexe (EPHA), to discuss 'Memorandum no 1,' a roadmap on what the committee will discuss on in the coming years. This is the PSC's first session for the year 2025-26. Bharatiya Janata Party MP D Purandeswari is the Chairman of the Committee.

The Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution met earlier today to discuss evidence on 'Regulation of Packed Commodities with specific reference to sugar content in baby products and other food products'. The evidence was submitted by representatives of the ministry of Consumer Affairs, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is the Chairman of the Committee.

In April of 2024, the Central government had examined allegations made against a multi-national food company, of adding sugar to infant food products in India. In December of the same year, Union Health Minister J P Nadda had informed the Parliament that the added sugar is compliant with the regulations.

The Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs discussed 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban),' Central government's flagship housing scheme.

In August of 2024, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, which aims to construct 1 crore houses for urban poor and middle-class families over the next five years, with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, and a subsidy of Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

The scheme is designed to extend financial assistance to urban poor and middle-class families for constructing, purchasing, or renting houses at affordable costs in urban areas, aligning with the government's vision to ensure that every citizen has access to a pucca house, which will enhance one's quality of life. (ANI)

