Gangtok, Jul 12 (PTI) A portion of former Rajya Sabha member Leonard Soloman Saring's house in Mangan, the district headquarters of North Sikkim, came crashing down on Sunday amid incessant rainfall, even as the state continued top grapple with landslides, officials said.

Due to continuous rainfall over the last couple of days, Saring's four-storeyed house in Mangan Bazaar partially collapsed due to subsidence, an official statement said.

The residents and shopkeepers of surrounding areas have been evacuated by the local administration, it said.

There was no report of any casualty, it added.

Saring, 78, was a two-term MP between 1975 and 1987.

Meanwhile, the Teesta river was in spate and residents of low-lying areas near Singtam in East Sikkim have been put on alert.

The incessant rainfall over the past few days have caused landslides in several parts of Sikkim and disrupted normal life, officials said.

