Shimla, Dec 25 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh shivered under sub-zero temperatures on Friday, with Keylong being the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological centre here said.

The mercury is likely to dip further with rain and snowfall predicted at isolated places over the state for two days starting Sunday, according to the weatherman.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius and Manali in Kullu district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

Kufri and Dalhousie recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The mercury settled at 4.1 degrees Celsius in Shimla, he said.

Una was the warmest place in the state at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)