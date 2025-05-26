Mumbai, May 26: Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Mumbai after heavy rainfall on Sunday late night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued orange to red alerts for the city and surrounding areas of Mumbai and suburban areas. Taking to social media, X India Meteorological Department (IMD) wrote, "Light to moderate spell of rainfall is likely to continue over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3-4 hours." "Orange to red colour warnings for moderate to heavy spells of rainfall with moderate thunderstorms with squally winds 50-60 kmph issued for Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3 hours," the post read.

Earlier on May 23, Mumbai received light showers, as IMD forecasted generally cloudy skies with heavy rain. "The city is likely to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today," per the Indian Meteorological Department.

A massive traffic jam was reported on the Bhiwandi-Wada road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, following heavy rainfall late Wednesday night that severely damaged the road surface. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Monday Amid Yellow Alert From IMD, Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Lash Parts of Navi Mumbai (Watch Videos).

The downpour created large potholes and significantly slowed traffic movement, with the situation further aggravated by ongoing road construction work. The traffic congestion extended for nearly 7 to 8 kilometres, with many commuters stranded for over four hours. Meanwhile, the Koraput district in Odisha has recorded its highest rainfall in 24 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for May 26: IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Likely to Lash City.

Mumbai Rains

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty confirmed the development on Saturday, adding that widespread rainfall is expected across the state over the next few days. "Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Odisha over the next few days. The southwest monsoon has already set in over Kerala, and pre-monsoon showers are currently active in our state. Cyclonic circulation is going to form. Tomorrow, light and moderate rainfall will occur in many places of Odisha, and it will continue next 4-5 days," Mohanty said. She also stated that an orange alert has been issued for several districts anticipating heavy rainfall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)