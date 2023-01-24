Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Parts of Punjab and Haryana received light rain on Tuesday even as cold conditions persisted at many places in the two states.

The Met centre here said light rain occurred in parts of the two states, including the common capital Chandigarh.

Also Read | Elon Musk-run SpaceX completes its first-ever, full flight-like dress rehearsal for deep space rocket Starship.

However, Bathinda in Punjab reeled under severe cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, Barnala 6.4 degrees, Faridkot 6.9 degrees, Amritsar 6.2 degrees, Ludhiana 7.4 degrees and Patiala 9.3 degrees.

Also Read | #HWC2023: Germany Trounced France 5-1 to Complete the Quarter-final Line Up of the Hockey … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

In Haryana, Sirsa was the coldest place, recording a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature in Hisar was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9.6 degrees, Rohtak 10.4 degrees and Bhiwani 9.1 degrees.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)