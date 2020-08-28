Lucknow Aug 28 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at few places over eastern and at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The Met office here said heavy rain occurred at isolated places over western parts of the state while thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over the state.

Also Read | CLAT 2020 Exams Postponed Amid Row Over JEE, NEET; September 28 Announced as New Date, Check Timings.

Bareilly received 11 cm rain followed by Etah (5), Atrauli (4), Karwi and Mahrauni (3 each), Attarra, Churk, Soraon, Chunar, and Jhansi (2 each).

According to the Met office forecast for Saturday, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over eastern part of the state while rain/thundershower is very likely at many places over western Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Odisha Rains: State Fire Services Personnel Rescue 6 Trapped People Including Newborn From Flooded Village in Jajpur (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)