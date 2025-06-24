Ayodhya (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday reacted to the political future of three legislators expelled from the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying according to rules, the party is entitled to file a petition with the Speaker if any MLA acts contrary to the party's intentions.

The SP on Monday expelled Abhay Singh (MLA from Gosainganj in Ayodhya), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj in Amethi) and Manoj Kumar Pandey (Unchahar in Raebareli) -- who allegedly cross-voted and helped the BJP win the Rajya Sabha polls last year -- for siding with ideologies opposed to the party's core values and working against public interest.

"The decision regarding such a petition is made on its merit. In this instance, no petition concerning their membership has been filed," Mahana, who was in Ayodhya on Tuesday for a 'darshan' (glimpse) of Ram Lalla, told reporters.

He said legislators expelled from a political party are treated as Independents.

The Speaker also informed that although the expulsions occurred just a day before, no official notification had been received. Additionally, no application has been made for granting separate recognition to the expelled members.

Mahana said action will be taken according to the rules upon getting the application.

The expulsion comes more than a year after the February 2024 Rajya Sabha elections in which the three SP MLAs were accused of siding with the BJP, helping it win eight out of 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh despite the SP's strength to claim at least four.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the BJP used coercive tactics and inducements to engineer defections and weaken opposition unity in the state Assembly.

While the party said the legislators were removed for endorsing "communal, divisive and negative ideologies" that go against the SP's inclusive and progressive principles, the MLAs strongly slammed the party's decision, questioning its internal leadership and ideological drift.

The SP said these leaders were earlier given a "grace period" for self-correction but that time had now lapsed. It said there was no room in the party for individuals acting against public welfare or its core ideological framework.

The statement concluded with a warning that in the future, those engaging in "anti-people activities" or opposing the party's foundational values will face permanent expulsion.

"Be trustworthy wherever you are. Best wishes," it said.

