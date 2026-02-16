Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI): A grand traditional bull-taming festival was held in a spectacular manner at Kunichi Mottur village under Kandili Union in Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu, drawing thousands of participants and spectators.

The event featured more than 350 bulls from districts including Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Hosur, and Tirupattur, as well as neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. All bulls underwent thorough medical examinations by veterinarians before being permitted to enter the arena, ensuring strict compliance with safety protocols.

As part of the competition, a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle was awarded as the first prize to the owner of the winning bull. In total, 85 prizes were distributed to participants in recognition of their performance.

The festival attracted over 4,000 bull-taming participants and spectators from different regions, transforming the village into a vibrant hub of tradition and rural sportsmanship.

A brief moment of tension occurred when two young children reportedly entered the arena while a bull was running, causing panic among the crowd. However, officials and organisers swiftly intervened, and the situation was brought under control without any injuries.

Elaborate security measures were implemented to prevent untoward incidents. More than 100 police personnel, including the Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP), were deployed to supervise the event and maintain law and order.

The festival concluded without any major mishaps, marking it as a successful and well-organised celebration of rural tradition. (ANI)

