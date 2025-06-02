New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wished the people of Telangana on the 11th Telangana Formation Day. Sharing a post on social media, he remembered former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress MP Sonia Gandhi for their contribution to the statehood of Telangana.

Sharing an X post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Wishing the people of Telangana a very Happy Statehood Day! 11 years ago, under the leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji and Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Telangana was born - giving shape to the hopes and dreams of millions. My heartfelt tributes to all who gave their sweat and sacrifice for the Telangana movement."

Also Read | Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Dates Announced: Maharashtra Government Releases Schedule for Nashik Kumbhmela, Preparations Begin; Check Full Details Here.

Gandhi gave a message of a 'just, dignified, and prosperous future' for the citizens of the state.

"The Congress party stands with you in building a 'Prajalu Telangana' - a just, dignified, and prosperous future for every citizen. Our guarantees are a reflection of that unwavering commitment - to every family, to every dream," Congress MP posted.

Also Read | UPI Transactions Surge in May 2025: NPCI Says UPI Transactions Increased 23% to INR 25.14 Lakh Crore Last Month.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his wishes to the citizens of Telangana. Remembering the martyrs and students who contributed to the formation of the state, he reiterated the Congress government's commitment to a 'Prajala Telangana'.

Sharing a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Our warm wishes on Telangana Formation Day! 11 years ago, the aspirations of millions culminated in the creation of India's youngest state, Telangana. The Congress-UPA, led by Dr. Manmohan Singh and Smt. Sonia Gandhi, was instrumental in supporting the will of the people of Telangana."

"On this significant day, we respectfully remember the countless martyrs, including students, who gave their lives for the cause of Telangana. The Congress government is strongly committed to a "Prajala Telangana" - a state where social justice, economic empowerment, and continuous progress are assured for all its 3.8 crore people," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)