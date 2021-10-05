Pashupati Kumar Paras speaking to ANI in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 5 (ANI): Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision of allotting his faction of the Lok Janshakti Party the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and symbol 'sewing machine'.

"I welcome the Election Commission's decision. I have been allotted the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and the 'Sewing Machine' as the party symbol," he told ANI.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Woman Allegedly Sets Herself on Fire After Fight With Neighbour.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan's faction of Lok Janshakti Party was also allotted the name 'Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with the election symbol 'helicopter' by the EC.

Earlier on October 2, the ECI had frozen Lok Janshakti Party's symbol amid a tussle between factions of Chirag Pawan and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces to Increase Honorarium for MNREGA Workers From this Month.

The LJP was the recognised party in Bihar with the symbol 'Bungalow'.

Both Chirag Paswan and newly-elected LJP national president Pashupati Kumar Paras, earlier in June, had written to the Election Commission over the right on the party symbol, sources had said.

On June 13, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after the five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)