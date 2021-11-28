New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to pass a condolence resolution for farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws.

"First of all, I would like to wish you on behalf of my party and myself for the smooth conduct of the coming winter session of the Parliament. On the eve of the coming Parliament Session, I would sincerely request you that as a mark of respect towards our 'Annadata', the House may unanimously pass a condolence resolution for the farmers who lost their lives during the farmer agitation," wrote the Congress MP.

Chowdhury further said that the passing of the resolution in the House will convey our gratitude for the sacrifice that our farmer brethren have given to the Nation.

The winter session of the Parliament will commence on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

Meanwhile, the farmers protesting against farm laws have postponed the tractor rally scheduled on November 29, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said, "After a meeting, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29."

A tractor rally was scheduled on November 29 for the Parliament to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

