Ballia (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) The Government Railway Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia arrested a passenger from Sabarmati-Darbhanga Express train on Tuesday allegedly with Rs 1.80 crore in cash, a GRP official said.

In-charge of GRP at Ballia station Vivekanand Yadav told reporters on Tuesday evening that under the intensive checking campaign, it questioned a passenger sitting with two trolley bags in the A2 coach of the train on Tuesday.

During this, Rs 1.80 crore in cash was allegedly recovered from his trolley bag. The passenger has been identified as Om Prakash Chaudhary (25), a resident of the Musehari Marhiya village in the Saran district of Bihar.

Yadav said that during interrogation, Chaudhary told the police that he was taking this money from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh to Chhapra in Bihar. However, he could not present any documents regarding the recovered money or give any satisfactory answer, Yadav said.

Police are taking further legal action in the matter, Yadav said, adding that Income Tax officials have been informed about the matter.

