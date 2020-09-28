Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur airport arrested a passenger with 1.17-kg gold worth around Rs 47.63 lakh on Monday, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

According to sources, the passenger had hidden the gold in underwear.

Also Read | Restaurants in Maharashtra to Reopen From October 1? Govt Framed SOPs, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

A release by the Commissionerate of Customs stated that 949-gram gold was extracted from the 1,172-gram yellow metal seized in compound form.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | How to Unlink Facebook Account From Instagram in a Couple of Seconds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)