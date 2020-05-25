India News | Passengers Arrive at Mumbai Airport as Domestic Air Travel Resumes Amid Lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Passengers on Monday arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here as domestic flight operation resumes in the country amid the nationwide lockdown.

The Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state needs time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to reopen its airports for passenger flights, however, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik announced 25 flights to and from Mumbai.

Adhering to the new guidelines specified by the government, the passengers above the age of 14 are asked to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app to establish safe travel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai (CSMIAM) said.

Furthermore, the passengers above 80 years as well as expectant mothers and passengers with health issues are urged to restrict travelling. The arriving passengers will be temperature screened by the State government and expected home quarantine for 14 days.The airport maintenance staff is ensuring effective sanitization and disinfection of the entire terminal buildings, including the vital and high touch point areas.The airport is undertaking severe precautionary measures, including screening of departing passengers, maintaining 2-meters of social distancing, and wearing of masks. (ANI)

