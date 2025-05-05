Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) Two unidentified men looted around Rs 2.66 crore in cash from two employees of a private foreign exchange firm who were travelling in a taxi in Kolkata on Monday, a police officer said.

The police started an investigation but nobody was arrested till filing of this report.

The alleged incident took place at around 11.45 am after the two employees took a taxi from near their SN Banerjee Road office to go to a bank in Park Circus, he said.

"The robbed persons alleged that two unidentified people forcibly got into their taxi when it was passing by the Phillips More. They flashed a weapon and forced the driver to take the vehicle towards Kamardanga," the police officer told PTI.

Reaching there, the accused forced the taxi driver to open the trunk of the car and fled after taking out the bags containing the cash, he said.

"The driver of the taxi is missing. We are cross-checking statements of the two persons. Besides examining CCTV footage, we are talking to shop owners on the street," he said.

