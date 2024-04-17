Delhi/Bagdogra, Apr 17 (PTI) Several SpiceJet passengers faced inconvenience at the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Wednesday when they found that their luggage had been left behind in Delhi.

SpiceJet said the offloaded baggage would be connected through subsequent flights and regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers.

The matter came to light as a passenger, Rajesh Kumar, took to social media to highlight his plight.

"Today the flight SG8841 from Delhi to Bagdogra lost and misplaced our luggage and the staff had no response! They still do not have any resolutions," Kumar, a resident of Noida, posted on X.

The 2.30-hour long direct flight took off from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 12.30 pm.

"On April 17, SpiceJet flight SG 8841 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra faced payload restrictions due to operational reasons, demanding some baggage to be offloaded from the aircraft," an airline spokesperson said.

"The offloaded baggage will be connected through subsequent flights. In the interest of safe flight operations, cargo and baggage are offloaded when payload restrictions are faced," the spokesperson said.

SpiceJet said it "deeply regrets" the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers.

