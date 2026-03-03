New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in parts of the Middle East, passengers travelling on international routes have reported disruptions and heightened security measures, while airlines continue to monitor the situation closely.

Sanjeev, who recently returned from Dubai, said the situation there had created panic among residents.

"There were drone attacks. Sirens went off. Anti-drone missiles fired by the UAE authorities destroyed them, and the sound caused a lot of panic, as everyone was experiencing it for the first time... In India, because we had recently experienced Operation Sindoor, we probably weren't as scared...," he noted.

Mohammad Idris, who came from Muscat, Oman, said, "The atmosphere there is similar to Delhi. The situation there is very good. There was no advisory; everything is fine there."

Meanwhile, several westbound international flights from the IGI Airport were delayed amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

Delhi Airport issued an update on social media platform X, stating, "Due to the ongoing political situation in the Middle East, several westbound international flights are causing delays or schedule adjustments. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight updates with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport."

India is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers.

The US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

