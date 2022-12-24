Pathankot (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): Naib Subedar (AIG) Omkar Singh, a resident of Najowal village of Punjab's Pathankot district, was among the 16 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in a fatal road accident in North Sikkim on Friday.

As soon as the news of the death of Omkar Singh reached the Najowal village, a wave of mourning ran among the villagers and the family.

Omkar Singh joined the Indian Army 17 years ago and he was posted in Artillery Regiment as Naib Subedar.

"Shahid Omkar Singh was the only brother among three sisters. He has left behind a five-year-old son, wife and aged parents," said Ravindra Vicky from Shaheed Sainik Parivar Suraksha Parishad.

Talking about the unfortunate incident, family members and local people told that they had been informed about Omkar Singh's death in the Sikkim accident on Saturday morning.

His uncle, Shiv Dayal Singh said, "Omkar Singh always came forward to help the needy family and now he has sacrificed his life for the sake of the country."

"He was a very promising student who had struggled in life and made progress," he said.

As many as 16 Indian Army personnel lost their lives on Friday in a road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck, said the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was going from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

The Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Friday condoled the death of Indian Army personnel in a tragic road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck.

"Pained to learn about the tragic loss of the lives of our brave Army soldiers in a road accident in Sikkim. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the recovery of the injured at the earliest," tweeted Kiren Rijiju.

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled the deaths of Indian Army personnel.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted President Murmu. (ANI)

