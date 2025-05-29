Prayagraj, May 29 (PTI) Taking serious note of the "pathetic condition" of the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) hospital here, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of medical education and health to be present before it on May 30 when the matter is taken up.

Passing the order, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said that apart from the pathetic medical facilities, the boys and girls hostels are also in extremely poor condition.

The court also said that neither medicines are being provided in the hospital to the patients nor equipment are proper.

Earlier in its order dated May 23, the court had said, "Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital cannot be at present called hospital but rather a mortuary. Prayagraj is under the grip of medical mafias. SRN Hospital attached to Motilal Nehru Medical College is in a pathetic condition. The poor and helpless patients are being dragged by the touts posted by the medical mafias in the hospital to private medical set up, and are not being treated in the hospitals attached to the medical college."

The court had issued a slew of directions to improve condition of the hospital and also directed the Uttar Pradesh principal secretary to apprise about this order to the state government and place it before the chief secretary and if needed before the chief minister for his due consideration.

During the course of hearing, it was informed to the court that more than 50 per cent of doctors in the hospital are on contract basis.

