Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): AIIMS Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas on Sunday said that the patient is in a critical situation in the ICU with 90 to 95 per cent burn injuries.

This comes after a student allegedly self-immolated herself, sparking widespread concern and outrage. The student was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where she is currently fighting for her life.

"We received the patient yesterday in a critical condition. The patient is in the ICU. It is about 90-95% burn. The patient is in a critical situation. We are doing our best to provide the highest quality care," Biswas told ANI.

Earlier, Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that the state government will bear the entire cost of medical treatment of the Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College student who attempted self-immolation in protest against alleged sexual harassment by an assistant professor.

Suraj, who visited AIIMS to meet with the victim, said that a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. He assured that strict action would be taken based on the committee's findings.

"A high-level committee has been formed to investigate this incident. Today, the team has left Bhubaneswar for an investigation, and strict action will be taken based on the findings of that team. I went to AIIMS. I am going to AIIMS today also. We are closely looking at how the girl's health can be improved, and how she can recover. The government will bear the entire expense. And today, the Health Minister is also going with us. We will also talk to her parents today," he said.

Balasore Police on Saturday arrested the accused in the FM (Auto) College female student self-immolation attempt case and produced her before the court.

The Odisha government have formed a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor at FM Auto College, who has been arrested following the suicide attempt by a female student of the college on July 12. (ANI)

