Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 660 crore, including 48 multi-purpose indoor stadiums.

Patnaik also laid the foundation stones for 11 sports projects.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Arrested for Kidnapping TV Anchor To Marry Her (Watch Video).

“We want to provide the best facilities to our young sportspersons. I hope the projects launched today will provide a big momentum to sports development in the state,” he said.

Other important projects include 12 hockey training centres, the Cuttack Table Tennis Academy and the Rourkela Gymnastics Academy, an official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: School Teacher Allegedly Forces Minor Girl Students To Strip, Takes Their Photographs in Hooghly; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

The multipurpose indoor stadiums will feature facilities for sporting activities like badminton, table tennis, yoga, chess and weightlifting, he said.

The 12 hockey training centres will impart professional coaching, the official said, adding, Odisha now has 23 such centres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)