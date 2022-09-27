Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday had one-to-one interaction with leading industrialists including former Wipro chairman Azim Premji, during his visit to Bengaluru ahead of the September 28 Odisha Investors' Meet in India's Silicon Valley.

Patnaik earlier had led a delegation to Bengaluru to participate in an Investors meet.

Also Read | YouTuber Tuhin Mondal Arrested for Creating Memes Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Jhalmuri' Comment.

Over 500 industrialists, business persons and investors across sectors are expected to attend the Odisha Investors' Meet, said state Industry minister PK Deb, adding that the chief minister will address the investors and apprise them about the state's flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave' 22 and invite them to the event.

The Industry minister said that the idea behind organizing this event is to showcase the diverse business-friendly ecosystem of Odisha to the potential investors and help them to form an informed decision to invest in the state to meet the ever-growing demands in Eastern and North-Eastern India as well as the ASEAN markets.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check CRP Clerk XII Scores.

Multiple one-on-one meetings with potential investors across sectors like food-processing, aerospace and defence, healthcare were held on Tuesday to discuss the possibilities of investing in Odisha and to cater to the ever-growing need of newer products and services in this part of the country.

The state's delegation assured the investors that best-in-class investment facilitation will be provided in Odisha. Major business-centric reforms taken up by the state government were highlighted to the interested participants to create a pro-business environment and industrial ecosystem to further speed up the rapid industrial growth of the state, the minister said.

Apart from Premji, the chief minister also met Syed Fahad, the founder and managing director of Golden Hatcheries Ltd, Varun Chawla and Pranay Gupta, Co-Founders of 91 Springboard, AMS Reddy, Director of Dodla Dairy and others.

On September 28, Patnaik is scheduled to meet senior industrialists to discuss their plans for Odisha and personally invite them to the Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4 this year.

The chief minister is also expected to highlight the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his government and ask the industrialists to explore Odisha as a potential destination for setting up their business units.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)