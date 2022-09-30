Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (PTI) Maintaining silence towards his political opponents including BJP, Odisha Chief Minister and ruling BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the regional outfit has become a movement and asked his party activists to work for the people.

Patnaik, who was in Bengaluru to attend an investors' meet, addressed the party workers through virtual mode.

Though BJD's preparatory meeting ahead of the party's month-long Padayatra on October 2, coincided with BJP president JP Nadda's programme in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik refrained from making any political speech.

Nadda, on the other hand, asked his party's panchayat level leaders to ensure ouster of the BJD which is ruling the state for 22 years.

“Our party is with the people and will always work for their best interests. Through this programme, we must bring to people's notice all the measures our government has undertaken for their welfare,” he said.

Noting that the country has been observing the 75th year of Independence, Patnaik said the people should be made aware of the contribution of Odisha and its freedom fighters to the freedom struggle.

The meeting was presided over by BJD organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das and attended by MLAs, MPs, ministers and heads of the party's frontal organisations.

Other leaders were, however, critical of the BJP-led central government.

They also praised Patnaik's initiatives to transform Odisha from a hungry state to a food surplus state and the growth of its financial condition during the 22 years of BJD rule.

