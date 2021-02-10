Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (PTI) As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched several popular services of the State Transport Authority Wednesday, the transport offices across the state go paperless enabling the citizens to get the services online from any place any time. As many as nine services were rolled out virtually by the chief minister at a function here. It included vehicle registration, auto approval of goods and contract carriage permits, special permits for buses, online application of international driving permit, renewal of registration and transfer of ownership in any RTO of the state and learners license through mobile APP.

The freedom to choose any transport office of the state for vehicle related services will be a relieve for thousands of people, Patnaik said, adding the long queues in front of the transport offices will soon be a thing of past. The chief minister said that the state government is committed to provide citizen-centric services in a hassle-free manner through online process, system improvement and automation. Stressing on importance of the transport sector in daily life,Patnaik said the vehicle registration process has been made paperless and contactless.

He said that Odisha is the first state in the country using the platform of NIC to introduce document upload through digital signature with auto number generation, thereby dispensing with the submission of paper documents at the local Road Transport Offices, and allowing the owner to register the vehicle at any transport office of the state.

The state is also the first to introduce learner license application in UMANG App, the mobile platform of National E- Governance Division, he said while congratulating the State Transport Authority for taking the initiative to gain pre- eminence in application of digital technology.

Outlining the services of the transport department, Commerce & Transport minister Sri Padmanabh Behera said the transport services in the state have been made people-centric. The online services available now are: automated and hassle-free vehicle registration, auto approval of contract carriage permit, auto approval of goods carriage permit, auto approval of inter state special permit for buses and auto approval of inter region special permit for buses. In addition to this, other services a citwizen can avail digitally included international driving permit, learners license in UMANG mobile app, renewal of registration in any RTO and transfer of ownership in any RTO.

An official said whenever a citizen buys a vehicle, the dealer applies online, scans the required documents, uploads the documents through his digital signature.

As soon as the tax is paid, the system auto assigns the registration number instantly.

No physical paper is submitted and no one is required to visit the RTO.

The buyer has the option to register the vehicle in any RTO of the state without any physical visit to any RTO, he said.

