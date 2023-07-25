Madhya Pradesh, July 25: A patwari tried to swallow the bribe amount of Rs 4500 after seeing the Lokayukta police team in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, an official said. The incident occurred at Patwari’s office located in the Bilhari area of the district on Monday.

The patwari, Gajendra Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from a complainant, Chandan Singh Lodhi, a resident of Barkheda in the district in connection with giving him a land document. Following this Lodhi lodged a complaint to the Lokayukta Police Jabalpur. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Government Official Swallows Rs 5,000 He Took as Bribe After Seeing Police in Katni, Video Goes Viral.

Lokayukta Inspector Kamal Kant Uikey said, “Complaint Lodhi had applied for the demarcation of his grandfather Puranlal’s land and its demarcation was done on July 5, 2023. The concerned Patwari Gajendra Singh was demanding a bribe of Rs 5000 in lieu of giving the report of that demarcation. After which the deal was finalised for Rs 4500.” Uttar Pradesh: Video of Cop Taking Bribe in Jaunpur Goes Viral, Suspended.

Patwari Tries to Swallow Bribe Money

A patwari in Katni, allegedly swallowed money he had accepted as a bribe after noticing a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment pic.twitter.com/AgsOyDsnGM — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 24, 2023

The accused patwari had called Lodhi with the amount to his office situated at Bilhari in the district on Monday. Lodhi handed over the bribe amount to the patwari, and as soon as the patwari saw the trap team of Lokayukta arriving there, he kept the bribe currency notes into his mouth and tried to swallow them, Uikey said. After that, the team caught Patwari and took him for a medical examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.