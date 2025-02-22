Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) The patwaris and kanungos of the Revenue Department in Himachal Pradesh would henceforth be state cadre employees. A notification to this effect was issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday.

Earlier these employees were district cadre employees.

Also Read | Who Is Shaktikanta Das? Former RBI Governor Appointed As Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, Know All About Him.

The notification declared that the divisional, district or settlement cadre of all naib tehsildars, kanungos and patwaris of the Revenue Department would be "State Cadre" for all purposes with immediate effect.

Consequently, the additional chief secretary, principal secretary and secretary would be the appointing and disciplinary authority in respect of naib tehsildars while the director of land records would be the appointing and disciplinary authority in respect of patwaris and kanungos.

Also Read | Balrampur Accident: 3 Students Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Them While They Were on Way To Check Location of Examination Centre.

The seniority of naib tehsildars, kanungos and patwaris would be maintained or disposed of at the level of director, land records and till the time the respective recruitment rules are amended, the undergoing process of filling the vacant posts of naib tehsildars, kanungos and patwaris through direct recruitment or promotion would be carried under the prevalent Recruitment and Promotion Rules, the notification added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)