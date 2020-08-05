Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting with senior party leaders on economic issues and the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ministers Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Chhagan Bhujbal, Nawab Malik, Hasan Mushrif, Jitendra Awhad and Aditi Tarkare and MP Supriya Sule attended the meeting among others, party sources said.

"A review meeting of the @NCPspeaks on the economic, social issues & current situation in the state due to #COVID19 was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Center in Mumbai in presence of Hon'ble @PawarSpeaks Saheb," tweeted senior party leader Praful Patel.

Organizational issues were also discussed at the meeting, sources said.

