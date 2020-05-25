India News | Pawar Meets Maharashtra Governor in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.

NCP leader Praful Patel was also present during the meeting. It was apparently Pawar's first visit to Raj Bhavan since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A Raj Bhavan statement said it was a "courtesy meeting". (ANI)

