Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI): Telangana government employees unions on Wednesday expressed disappointment over some of the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

The suggestion on 'fitment' (deciding the hike in wages) of 7.5 per cent is one. However, they said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would ensure a fair deal to them.

The leaders of the employees met a committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the issue today.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, they said they are disappointed over the recommendations, including the 7.5 per cent fitment and reducing house rent allowance (HRA).

The PRC submitted its report to the government recently.

Recalling that they had got 43 per cent fitment earlier, the employees leaders said they told the committee headed by the Chief Secretary that the fitment should not be less than that.

Expressing confidence in the government, they said they would make efforts to get a good deal.

Rao has been sympathetic towards the employees and the fitment would be finalised in the talks with him, they said. Meanwhile, some employees unions held protests here over the PRC recommendations.

