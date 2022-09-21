Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): After "PayCM" posters surfaced in Bengaluru targetting the BJP government in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday termed the campaign a conspiracy to tarnish Karnataka's reputation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed Pay CM campaign as a conspiracy to tarnish his and Karnataka's reputation. Officers concerned have been asked to file a case and identify those behind this campaign.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "This is a systematic campaign not only to tarnish the State's image but also of my image. Instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to immediately book a case. The government will make efforts to put an end to any attempts made to tarnish the image of Karnataka".

"PayCM" posters featuring Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photograph surfaced in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The posters are believed to be pasted by the Congress party targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state with corruption allegations.

The posters have a QR code with CM Bommai's photo in the middle with the message "40 per cent accepted here".

The QR code will take people to the '40 per cent Commission Government' website recently launched by Congress to file complaints against the chief minister.This comes when Congress has been running an aggressive campaign against the Bommai government alleging it of corruption while awarding public contracts and recruitments.

Last month, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that charges of taking 40 per cent commission for clearing bills are politically motivated.He said, "Charges must be specific and accompanied with evidence. Without this, only baseless press statements are made."

His remarks came after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's demand in the State Legislative Assembly for an inquiry into charges of taking 40 per cent commission.Bommai suggested approaching the Lokayukta for probing such cases.

"Recently, as per directions from the Karnataka High Court, the powers of the Anti-corruption Bureau had been given to Lokayukta. Everyone has the power to make complaints against anybody in that institution. But politically motivated statements are issued," CM said.

He highlighted that there was total transparency in clearing bills.

"Total transparency and seniority are strictly observed in clearing pending bills. There are a number of Contractors Associations and strict instruction is given of not giving more than 5 per cent contract to any Association. The bills of small contractors are cleared. The government has brought in transparency and seniority while cleaning the bills. Despite doing all these things, still they are levelling charges," he said. (ANI)

