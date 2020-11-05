New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday gave nod for WhatsApp to go live on UPI in the multi-bank model.

According to NPCI, WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million in UPI.

NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payment and settlement systems in India. (ANI)

