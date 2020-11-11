Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta on Tuesday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has started misusing its energy to instigate Kashmiri youth for its petty political gains.

He also hit out at the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), saying its only aim is to gain power.

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the PDP and the National Conference (NC), have formed the PAGD for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre had on August 5 last year abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and divided it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"PDP has started to fully misuse its energy to instigate Kashmiri youth for its petty political gains. PDP has always tried to play with innocent lives and once again has returned to its earlier discourse to reap the harvest of blood," Gupta said.

He targeted PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her statement that Kashmiri youth are picking up guns under the BJP rule.

"Terrorism was glamourised by playing with the minds of innocent youth of Kashmir during the rule of all these Gupkarians," he said.

Gupta said these "so-called pseudo leaders" have absolutely nothing to do with humanity and always promoted secessionism and bloodshed.

He said now when the region is on the path of unprecedented development, these Gupkarians are again trying and crying to derail the process.

The BJP leader said the only aim of all Gupkarians is to gain power.

Gupta said once the District Development Council elections begin, they will realise their worth.

