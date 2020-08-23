Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed a meeting scheduled for Monday in view of the continued detention of its some leaders.

"We had convened a meeting tomorrow to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, but it has now been postponed as authorities have refused to allow some of the leaders to move out of their houses," PDP leader Waheed Para said.

He said the party is mulling legal action for the release of the leaders as there are no formal detention orders for them.

"As and when all the leaders will be available, we will again convene a meeting," he said.

A senior PDP leader, seeking anonymity, said the initiative to hold the meeting was taken at the instructions of party president Mehbooba Mufti, who is also under detention at her official residence here.

"As the mainstream parties have put up a united front against the unconstitutional moves made by the Centre with regard to Jammu and Kashmir last year, we will make our contribution to this struggle," he added.

Making it clear that there can be "nothing about us without us" in Jammu and Kashmir, six mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the PDP, on Saturday released a resolution terming the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state a "spitefully shortsighted" and "grossly unconstitutional" move and pledging a combined effort for restoration of the pre-August 5 position of last year.

