New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Sunday asserted that peaceful protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act is a constitutional right and that using force to prevent it is condemnable.

However, the organisation also regretted any violent acts during protests, stating that such elements only weaken the 'Waqf protection movement'.

The organisation also said that "the most dangerous" aspect of the Bill is the abolition of 'Waqf by User', which it claimed "endangers" thousands of historic religious sites.

The Working Committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Mahmood Madani faction) held a meeting on Sunday at the Madani Hall in ITO here under the chairmanship of Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Madani said, "This is not an issue of Waqf but politics. Waqf (Amendment) Act has been brought with malicious political intent. This law and such amendments are neither for the benefit of the country nor for the common society and Muslims."

"The fight will continue, it won't end, whatever sacrifices we will have to make, we will make. We have made sacrifices before (India's) independence as well. If we have to fight, we will fight. If we have to show patience, we will show patience. We are showing patience for justice," he said.

The meeting focused on several pressing issues including the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, government action against madrassas in Uttarakhand, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the situation in Gaza, a statement issued by the Jamiat said.

The committee adopted important resolutions and also extended the current membership drive. During the meeting, a detailed report was first presented outlining Jamiat's continuous efforts to protect Waqf properties.

The Working Committee passed a resolution categorically rejecting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming that it violates several provisions of the Constitution, including Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300-A.

"The most dangerous aspect of the Bill is the abolition of 'Waqf by User', which endangers thousands of historic religious sites more than 4,00,000. The Act's provision to include non-Muslims in Central and State Waqf Boards is a blatant interference in religious affairs and a clear violation of Article 26," the Jamiat said.

It is a manifestation of "majoritarian dominance" and is strongly condemned, it said. The Committee emphasised that Waqf is an essential part of Islamic jurisprudence and a form of religious worship.

"Any amendment that undermines its religious and legal essence is unacceptable. Amendments, if any, should only be administrative in nature," the Jamiat said.

The Working Committee also condemned misleading statements by both ruling and communal elements and media propaganda.

The Muslim organisation affirmed its commitment to presenting the truth to the public and reiterated that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and that using force to prevent it is condemnable.

However, the Committee also regretted any violent acts during protests, stating that such elements only weaken the Waqf protection movement.

The organisation's assertion comes amid growing unrest on the issue in West Bengal. At least three people, including a father-son duo, were killed, and over 138 arrested after protests turned violent in Suti and Samserganj blocks of Murshidabad.

In a bid to pacify the agitated protesters, the chief minister clarified that the law in question was legislated by the Centre and not by her government.

The Committee strongly denounced the Uttarakhand government's move to seal Islamic madrasas, calling it a direct violation of Article 30 of the Constitution, which guarantees minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions.

"The Supreme Court has also upheld this constitutional provision. Jamiat demanded the immediate reopening of sealed madrasas and warned that it would resort to legal action if the government fails to comply.

"The Committee also expressed serious concern over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand and efforts to undermine Muslim Personal Law. These attempts are an assault on religious freedom and diversity.

"The issue of UCC is not just about Muslims -- it affects all cultural and religious groups in India. Ignoring India's pluralism will endanger the country's unity and integrity. Muslim Personal Law is rooted in divine commandments and cannot be altered," the Jamiat said.

The Committee raised deep concern over the rising trend of bulldozer demolitions by state governments in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

The Court has clearly mandated that due process, including proper notice and a hearing, must precede any demolition, the statement said.

The recent actions have ignored these safeguards, particularly targeting marginalised communities, it said. The Committee demanded strict accountability from authorities involved in such violations.

On the international front, the Jamiat committee expressed grave concern over Israeli atrocities in Gaza, labelling them as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It urged the government of India to intervene on humanitarian grounds to ensure an immediate ceasefire, facilitate medical aid for the injured, and ensure the delivery of essential supplies to the besieged population of Gaza.

The Jamiat's ongoing membership drive, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 1, 2025, has now been extended to July 31, 2025. Local and district-level elections will be held between August 1-31, followed by state elections from September 1-30, the statement said.

Besides Maulana Mahmood Madani, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi (General Secretary), vice presidents Maulana Mohammad Salman Bajhnori and Mufti Ahmad Devla, among other office bearers, attended the meeting.

