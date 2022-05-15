Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Voice for Peace and Justice organized a cycle race "Pedal for Peace" on Srinagar Ladakh National Highway on Sunday morning, to boost sports activities and motivate the youth to stay away from all social evils and other radical activities.

The event was attended by more than 200 participants of Kashmir Valley who were waving National flags all the way.

"We organize the kinds of events with a thought to lay a foundation of Peace, Brotherhood, Communal Harmony, happiness and a message of love. The heavenly Kashmir is losing its charm due to sponsored strategies, so to counter those we are preparing our youth morally to maintain the peace in Kashmir," said General Secretary of Voice for Peace and Justice Sheikh Minhaj.

"Kashmir is the land of Sufis, who taught us to live with love and peace, we must follow the teachings and live in an eco-friendly atmosphere with tourists and ensure the best hospitality for them in Kashmir," he added.

While as Farooq Ganderbali, a renowned social activist and president of Voice for Peace and Justice in his note said, we are focused to prepare our youth to represent us at the National and International levels, we have lost one generation to violence and in order to channelize the energies of our youth in a positive direction and to inculcate in them a sense against radicalism and terrorism, we are actively working for the engagement of youth in Kashmir.

Dr Mohammad Akbar Khan, an international cyclist in his address said. "I witnessed the Voice for Peace and Justice, the first organization in Kashmir, which is hunting for talent in the youth of Kashmir. We travelled miles in search of sponsors during our time to meet the ends of our sports activism but the voice for peace and justice is helping the youth of Kashmir on larger levels, our youngsters should reap the benefits and channelize their energies positively.

All the participants were awarded the certificates and the first ten racers were awarded Cycle, Cash Prizes and mementos respectively.

Finance Officer and Director DIC, Central University of Kashmir, President JKYDF Shehreyar Majeed, Zeeshan Farooq Dar, President Utthaan Mission Trust, Social activist, Ajaz Kawoosi, Dr Bashir Ahmad Social Activist, Dr Sajad Ahmad were also present on the occasion, boosting the youngsters for taking an active part in sports activities. (ANI)

