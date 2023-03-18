Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Two drugs peddlers were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Australia and UK through courier service, police said on Saturday.

Officials said that the accused were arrested during a drug bust in Mumbai, and were produced in the court where the court has sent both the accused to police custody till March 22.

Earlier on March 16, Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell was said to have recovered 15.743 Kg of Ketamine drug, worth Rs 8 crore, from the Andheri area, adding that two persons were arrested in connection with the haul.

During the police interrogation, the accused peddler said, "10 kg of Ketamine drugs were sent abroad every week from Mumbai."

The police seized Ketamine drugs, used in big parties and the accused were the ones to supply the party.

Based on the information received that the drugs are smuggled in the guise of a courier company the Mumbai Crime Branch conducted the raid at the courier office in the Andheri area and seized ketamine drugs worth Rs 8 crore worth Rs 58 lakh.

"The arrested accused used to send drugs to Australia and UK through couriers, along with medicines. Every week 10 kgs of Ketamine drug was sent from Mumbai. They used to bring drugs from Gujarat, which was packed along with medicines and shipped abroad," the Mumbai Police said.

Further, according to the police, the initial probe revealed that the smugglers were part of an international syndicate.

"During the initial probe, it was found that these drug smugglers are part of an international syndicate and had come to Mumbai to supply drugs," said an officer of Mumbai police.

Further investigation is underway, he added. (ANI)

