Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court said pension and other retiral benefits, one earned by an employee after rendering long and continuous service, cannot be delayed even by a single day.

In its order dated May 23, Justice Gaurang Kanth said delay in such cases causes hardships to retired employees, who depend on these dues for sustenance.

The observation came in response to a petition filed by a Class IV staff member of a civic body in West Bengal.

The petitioner said she retired from service on November 30, 2023, drawing a last monthly salary of around Rs 40,000.

However, due to discrepancies and mismatches in the designation of the post she held, no pension had yet been sanctioned in her favour.

Justice Kanth observed that the court is constrained to express its serious concern over the current state of affairs, where the updated digital infrastructure intended to bring about administrative efficiency and transparency has instead resulted in transitional inefficiencies, thereby temporarily impeding the finalisation of pension benefits for grade-IV staff.

In the order, he said the court deems it appropriate to remind everyone concerned that pension is not an act of charity, but a legally enforceable right accrued by employees as a result of their long and dedicated service.

The order further stated that any undue delay in the disbursement of pension is impermissible and contrary to principles of equity and justice. PTI dc

