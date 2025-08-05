New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana on Tuesday marked the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, highlighting the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir since the historic decision. He attributed the region's progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khatana said that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought joy and opportunities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that the youth in the region are now eager to participate in India's startup trend, indicating a new era of growth and development.

Khatana accused regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir of lying and deceiving the people, adding that the BJP's policies have been more beneficial for the region.

"The regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir lied and frauded the people of the state. After the abrogation (of Article 370) under the leadership of PM Modi, people are moving towards joy, and the youth there are willing to participate in the startup trend of India..." Khatana told ANI.

August 5 marks six years since the abrogation of Article 370, which rendered the state of its statehood, and converted the former state into two Union Territories- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In August 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The restoration of statehood has been a key demand from the regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in August 2019.

Khatana also expressed grief and offered condolences to the family of former Governor Satyapal Malik.

"May he rest in peace, and his family get the strength to bear the loss. He was a fearless person and a leader for farmers. The country has suffered a loss," the BJP MP told.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik passed away in the national capital on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old leader breathed his last at 1.10 pm today at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, according to Malik's Personal Secretary, KS Rana.

Satyapal Malik served as the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. It was during his tenure that Article 370 was abrogated by the Central government, converting the former state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

