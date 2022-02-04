Amritsar, February 4: In an apparent dig at the Congress top leadership, Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that the "people at the top" want a weak Chief Minister who can dance to their tunes.

This came as the Congress party is set to announce its chief ministerial face in Punjab on February 6.

Sidhu further said that electing a good Chief Minister is only in the hands of the voters of Punjab. Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: From Amritsar East To Lambi Vidhan Sabha Seat; Here Are Seven Key Constituencies.

"If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM. You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said Sidhu amid sloganeering by supporters.

Amid speculation over the chief ministerial face of Congress for upcoming Punjab polls, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, has said that her husband is "a hero" and it does not matter whom the party chooses its face in the state for the polls.

Channi on Thursday informed that the name of the Congress chief ministerial candidate for upcoming state assembly elections will be announced on February 6.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

