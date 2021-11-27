Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said that the people coming from new COVID-19 variant affected countries has to take RT-PCR after landing in Bengaluru.

While speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Dr K Sudhakar, said, "We are constantly in touch with the Union Health Ministry and have information that this new strain in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, & Botswana is very contagious & has overtaken the Delta variant."

"People coming from these affected countries will take the RT-PCR once they land in Bengaluru. If found positive, they will stay in and around the airport and will be treated, if needed. The home quarantine will be mandatory after their arrival," added the Minister.

The minister added that 281 students tested positive in SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad. "We have tested all 1,788 students of the college, some results are awaited. Also, one international school had reported 34 cases and another 12 cases. None of these cases was severe."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday called a meeting of experts of the health and disaster department to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Karnataka reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year. (ANI)

