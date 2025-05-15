Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 15 (ANI): Echoing the call for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan for openly supporting Pakistan during the recent conflict with India, Travel Agents Association of Odisha (TAAO) Joint Secretary Debasish Mohapatra said that the impact is huge and people don't want to travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Joint Secretary, TAAO and Secretary, Skal International, Debasish Mohapatra said, "It has a great impact. So many people have cancelled their tour. Big companies like EaseMyTrip have also cancelled trips. People don't want to travel to Turkey now. Azerbaijan was doing well for dealer incentive groups. They were doing superb last year, but this time our dealer companies are also saying to change the destination to Georgia and Armenia, and Greece."

He further said that approximately 10,000 to 15,000 people travel every year to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The sentiment hurt us, particularly Turkey and Azerbaijan. We must respect everybody's sentiments. Dealers, the manager of the company, has also decided that they will not support them in any manner. We should not support them; they will take our money, grow their economy, and then they will attack us. They are cancelling, and some people have taken the quotation. They have asked us to change the destination," he added.

He further said that this is a loss for Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"Some Destination Management Companies (DMCs) dealing with Turkey and Azerbaijan are also suffering a lot. Some bookings have already been made. Cancellation charges are huge, they are asking about the cancellation charges so that they can change their mind," he added.

Several Travel portals have urged people to avoid non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60 per cent while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period, a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said.

India launched Operation Sindoor and carried out precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Armed Forces repelled Pakistan's subsequent aggression and pounded its airports.

There have been growing appeals in the country for boycotting travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Turkey and Azerbaijan rallied behind Pakistan despite its support for cross-border terrorism against India and its aggression after Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

