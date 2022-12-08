New Delhi, December 8: AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the people of Gujarat for helping his party breach the BJP's Gujarat "fortress", and hoped to win the state in next assembly elections.

In a video message, Kejriwal said though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat the votes it got helped it attain the national party status. "I am thankful to the people of Gujarat for helping us attain the status of national party. Very few parties enjoy the status and now we are one of them. Ours is only a 10-year-old party," he said. Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Amit Shah Says Gujarat Rejected Those Who Engage in Politics of Empty Promises and Appeasement.

Watch: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बनने पर आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं और सभी देशवासियों को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/sba9Q1sz1f — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2022

New entrant Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has won four Assembly seats so far and was leading on one in Gujarat where the BJP is headed for a landslide victory. Gujarat is considered a BJP "fortress" and the people of the state has helped the AAP make a dent in it, he said. "Hopefully, next time we will be able to win it." Gujarat Result 2022: Bhupendra Patel to Take Oath as CM on December 12 for Second Time; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to Attend Swearing-In Ceremony.

Kejriwal also said that during the campaigning, his party and leaders never indulged in mudslinging or abusive politics. They only spoke about positive things and the work done by the party in Delhi and Punjab where the AAP is in power, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)