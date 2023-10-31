India News | People in Constitutional Positions Should Help Agencies, Says Union Minister Prahlad Patel on ED Summon to Delhi CM

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): A day after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel said that people who are in constitutional positions should help agencies and take comments of the court seriously.

Patel made the remark while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday.

"There is a need for improvements in some things in politics. If what we say and our behaviour is opposite to it then this illusion does not last long, the thing comes to the fore among the public. Those (referring to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders) who called themselves honest have their ministers in jail. The model to get the work done by the ministers, stay out and keep trying to be Mr Clean, now the country has seen this and they have been exposed," Patel said.

"Everyone should take comments of the court seriously, especially the people who hold constitutional positions should help agencies and should take the comments of the court seriously," he added.

Notably, ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

Nonetheless, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The order was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti.

Nevertheless, the court directed to complete the trial in the case in six to eight months. The court also remarked that if the trial in the case proceeds at a slow pace, Sisodia can apply for bail again after three months.

The court, while refusing bail, also took note of the aspects regarding the transfer of a money trail of 338 crore, which was tentatively established. (ANI)

