Patna (Bihar) [India], December 20 (ANI): Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allied parties were engaged in ending democracy. He said the election results were being influenced by money, and that people needed to ponder whether they wanted democracy in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Mukesh Sahani said, "We joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Voter Adhikaar Yatra. The BJP and their allied parties are engaged in ending democracy. Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave everyone in this country the right to vote. In the Bihar elections, the BJP came up with a scheme at the last moment and started depositing Rs 10,000 into women's accounts. If elections are being manipulated in this way, then it is better to stop the polls. Through this, they had swayed the people's mandate in their favour in Bihar. Now the people of the country need to think whether they want democracy in the country or not. We will fight strongly against this."

On December 14, Congress held a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, heightening the party's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. The party intensified its campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Congress leader and LoP, Rahul Gandhi, during his speech at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power.

The Congress leader had said, "Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gnyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. The Election Commission is working with the BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth." (ANI)

