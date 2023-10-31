Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday appealed to the people of the Union Territory to join hands to defeat the enemies of peace and humanity.

Sinha was addressing a function organised on the fourth anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir becoming a Union Territory.

Also Read | HC on Divorce Case: Make Prenuptial Agreements Mandatory To Prevent Marital Legal Battles, Says Delhi Family Court.

"In the last four years, the endeavour has been to end terrorism fully. I know it (terrorism) is taking its last breath," he said.

"On this occasion, I want to appeal to the people of J&K that the fight against terror should be fought from every village, every lane. If the people get united and support the police and other security forces, then we will defeat the enemies of peace and humanity,' he added.

Also Read | Rajdeo Ranjan Murder Case: Declared 'Dead' by CBI One-and-a-Half Years Ago, Key Witness in Journalist Death Case Dies in Bihar on October 30.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which contains provisions to divide the state into two union territories came into effect from October 31, 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)