India News | People Pay Visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): People arrive at Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to offer prayers as religious places reopen today as per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Devotees pass through the disinfectant tunnel before entering the Gurdwara in order to prevent the virus.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification. (ANI)

