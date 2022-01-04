Aligarh, Jan 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that under previous governments the power situation was such in the state that people were not able to even charge their smartphones and laptops .

The CM alleged that previous regimes bought power at high prices and passed the burden on to the public.

Also Read | Saffron Scarf vs Hijab Row: Balagadi First Grade College Management To Hold Parents' Meeting in Karnataka.

He claimed his government assured uninterrupted electricity supply while under earlier regimes, people did not get power.

"During previous governments, owing to non-availability of electricity, smartphones and laptops could not be charged," he said addressing a gathering here after inaugurating the 660 MW Harduaganj thermal power plant, costing Rs 7,000 crore.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Rajkumar Ahir's Son Anurag Arrested for Kidnapping Marble Trader From Rajasthan.

"But our government is giving uninterrupted electricity. Previous governments used to buy electricity at expensive prices and pass the burden on to the public. Not only this, people did not even get electricity," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM attacked previous regimes over the crime situation, saying, "Earlier, riots were produced. Now sugarcane is being produced in the state."

Adityanath also said for some people "family is everything" but for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 135 crore people of the country are his family.

He credited the PM with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.

"At one point of time, the temple in Ayodhya was being broken, and temples in Kashi and Mathura were desecrated. On the other hand, Modiji gave a grand look to Kashi Vishwanath Dham and a temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya," he said.

Adityanath also accused opposition parties of backing criminals, against whom the CM said his government has run bulldozers, apparently referring to razing of illegal structures.

Now, people sitting in Safai (ancestral home of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) and brother-sister duo (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) are feeling most harassed, he said.

Bahanji, apparently referring to BSP chief Mayawati, is saying why to use bulldozers, he said.

He said now no one can grab the land of the poor.

"They know if they indulge in looting, then a bulldozer will operate," he said.

"Earlier, money was looted and development of one family took place. The money of the poor was stashed in walls, so that riots could be organised and properties of the poor could be looted," he alleged, apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party and raids by central agencies against perfume traders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)