Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Temples in Hyderabad and other places of worship witnessed heavy rush on Wednesday as people welcomed the new year with hope and enthusiasm.

The devotees visited the Birla temple and other well-known Venkateswara temples at Jubilee Hills, Himayat Nagar and Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad and at Chilkur on the city outskirts in large numbers, praying for their well-being in 2025.

The famous Lord Ram temple at Bhadrachalam and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta near here also saw heavy turnout of devotees.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy ushered in the new year by joining the celebrations with undertrial prisoners and students of a state-run social welfare residential school, official sources said.

The minister visited Huzurnagar Sub-Jail, greeting the inmates and having breakfast with them. He listened to their concerns and assured them that he would bring their grievances to the notice of the concerned authorities.

Later, the minister, accompanied by his wife and MLA from Kodad, N Padmavathi, visited the Minorities Residential School and Junior College for Girls in Kodad.

The duo, who ate food with the students, interacted with them about their aspirations and challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy highlighted the government's commitment to the welfare and education of minorities, particularly girls.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents, police teams conducted drunk driving tests at Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates here from December 31 night to January 1 morning.

A total of 2,864 cases were registered against persons who were allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol.

In Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, 1,406 cases were booked for drunken driving, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate 839 and 619 cases were registered under Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, police said.

With the extensive planning and enforcement by Cyberabad Traffic Police, there were no major road accidents anywhere in Cyberabad, they said.

