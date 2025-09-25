Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reiterated that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has acquired an unprecedented anti-incumbency factor in a short span, with widespread public dissatisfaction over alleged cheating of all sections of people, rampant corruption, nepotism, and deterioration in law and order.

Addressing the party's extended meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the coalition has failed on multiple fronts and is resorting to vindictive politics. He assured party cadre and leaders that a "digital book" will record all instances of harassment, and the party will settle accounts in the coming days.

The meeting was attended by MLAs, MLCs, coordinators of Parliament and Assembly constituencies, district presidents, and regional coordinators. Speaking on key issues, Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that sectors such as medical, education, agriculture, and law and order have suffered significantly under the coalition government, leaving people vexed within just 15 months of its tenure.

He criticised the government for failing to fulfil poll promises, including those under the "Super Six" agenda, whose success celebrations turned out to be a "flop show," further irking the public who feel cheated.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also pointed out three major promises, unemployment stipend, Stri Nidhi scheme, and pensions for women below 50 years, which have been abandoned, sparking resentment among various communities.

All systems are being manipulated by systems and collusion between the government and middlemen, who profit from urea shortages, selling it at a premium while farmers continue to struggle. "Such things did not happen during the YSRCP regime," he said.

The former Chief Minister accused coalition leader Chandrababu Naidu of implying that rice should be used solely for ethanol production, noting that no other crop apart from paddy receives Minimum Support Price (MSP). "During our regime, we spent Rs 7,800 crore on price stabilisation," he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also criticised neglect of public health, pointing out that the coalition government spends only Rs 450 crore annually on healthcare. He highlighted the ongoing privatisation of medical colleges, whereas his administration had planned medical colleges in every district to support poor patients and regulate private hospital exploitation.

Addressing the issue of Amaravati's development, he questioned the coalition's allocation of just Rs 5,000 crore against a projected need of Rs 1 lakh crore and expressed doubts about the necessity for another 50,000 acres for the city, questioning why medical college investments are lacking.

He accused the government of rampant corruption involving land, liquor, gravel, quartz, and power purchase agreements (PPAs), which allow power to be bought at Rs 4.50 per unit.

"In all these deals, the government is not generating revenue, but prices are rising as money goes into the pockets of those in power. During our term, we earned Rs 750 crore annually from sand revenue," he added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that the party will continue supporting its leaders and cadre. "With 40 per cent vote share, we are a force to reckon with," he said, urging all committees to be formed by December 15 and promising identity cards to members. Wings representing students, women, youth, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, farmers, and social media will be established.

He introduced the digital book as a portal and Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) for lodging complaints, available at digitalbook.weysrcp.com and via IVRS at 040-49171718. "Today it may be a red book; in the days to come, it will be a digital book," he added. (ANI)

